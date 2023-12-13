Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday said it has opened 100-room Uday Palace Navsari under Radisson Individuals in Surat in Gujarat.

The company looks to reach a diverse range of locations, especially in vibrant tier II and III cities, Radisson Hotel Group said in a statement.

“Our foray into Navsari with this hotel opening reinforces our dedication to reach out to emerging markets and our belief," K B Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development.

It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and more than 50 per cent of its portfolio is in tier-2 and -3 markets.

