Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Feb 29 (PTI) A bomb disposal squad was summoned and movement of trains on the Jalandhar-Jammu stretch suspended for three hours after what appeared to be a cracker used to ward off animals went off at a level-crossing gate, police said. The gateman who triggered a low-intensity blast when he inadvertently stepped on the "cracker" was slightly hurt, said Ashok Kumar, Sub-Inspector Government Railway Police, Jalandhar. Officials said the entire area is being thoroughly checked.

The explosive that took place near gate number 71 of the rail section appeared to be a country-made cracker used to ward off the wild animals, especially wild boars, in farmlands to save crops, said the police, dispelling any cause for panic.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said after receiving information about the incident, a police teamrushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the country-made cracker was made using a mixture of Gandhak-Potash (potassium nitrate and sulphur), the SSP said.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

However, for a thorough investigation, a forensic team has been deployed to further investigate the type of the blast, he said.

The gateman Sonu Kumar, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at the railway quarters in Khudda village, sustained minor injuries in the blast, SI Kumar said.

He was admitted to a hospital in Khudda, the sub-inspector said, adding that the gateman's condition is currently stable.

While no visible injury marks were present on Sonu's body, he reported feeling a burning sensation in one of his foot and leg, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)