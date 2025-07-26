Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed urgent repairs of dilapidated government buildings, schools, and Anganwadi centres across the state, in a decision taken following the recent school building collapse in Jhalawar district that claimed seven lives.

In a move aimed at strengthening public infrastructure and preventing future tragedies, Sharma has raised the permissible allocation for repair works under the Dang, Magra, and Mewat Regional Development Schemes from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, a statement said on Saturday.

Additionally, MLAs will now be allowed to recommend up to 20 per cent of their annual allocation under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme for the repair of any government school, institution or Anganwadi building.

The chief minister appealed to all legislators to prioritise funding for the maintenance of old and dilapidated school buildings.

"Strengthening these structures is essential to avoid any untoward incidents in the future," the statement said.

The state budget for 2024-25 has allocated Rs 375 crore for the construction and repair of school buildings lacking proper infrastructure. Each assembly constituency has also been allotted Rs 3 crore specifically for repair works.

Sharma had convened a high-level meeting on Friday, instructing district collectors and department officials to immediately inspect all government buildings, including schools and hospitals, and begin necessary repair work. A committee of experts has also been tasked with submitting a report within five days.

