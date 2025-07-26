New Delhi, July 26: The Indian Army has officially declared the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Result 2025 on its website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results, which are published in roll number-wise format across multiple categories and Army Recruiting Offices (AROs).

Direct result download links have been provided for several regions, including Ambala (Men All Category and Civil/Serving Candidates), Charkhi Dadri, Hamirpur, Palampur, Hisar, Shimla, Rohtak, Mandi, and for Women Military Police (WMP) Common Aptitude Test (CAT) candidates. Indian Army Result 2025: Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Likely To Be Declared by July End or Early August, Know How To Check Scorecards at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

How To Check Result?

Visit the official website and click on the “CEE Results” section under “JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment”. On the new page, locate your Zonal or Army Recruiting Office result link. Indian Army Agniveer Results 2025: Result Likely to Be Out This Week; Know How to Check at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Next Steps for Qualified Candidates and Required Documents for Phase II. Download the PDF and search your roll number using Ctrl + F. If your number is listed, you have been shortlisted for Phase II.

Phase II involves:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): 1.6 km run, push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, weight, and chest measurements.

Medical Examination: Full health assessment.

Document Verification: Verification of educational, identity, age, and category documents.

Adaptability Test (if applicable): Psychological evaluation.

The final merit list will be based on combined performance in written, physical, medical stages and vacancy availability. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for updates on Phase II schedules and final selection.

