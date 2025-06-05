Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday launched the 'Vande Ganga: Jal Sanrakshan Jan Abhiyan', a water conservation campaign, on the occasion of World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra.

He called for collective efforts to conserve nature and make Rajasthan self-reliant in water, according to a statement.

Also Read | Who Is Pinaki Misra? From Age to Family Background and Net Worth, Here's All About BJD Leader With Whom Mahua Moitra Reportedly Married.

Addressing a public gathering during a 'Shramdaan' (voluntary labour) programme at the Ramgarh Dam site, Sharma said, "Water is life. It is our duty to protect nature and preserve our traditional water sources. Every drop of sweat we shed today will become a reservoir of water for the future."

He urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign and promote rainwater harvesting and the cleanliness of traditional water bodies across the state.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Fraudulent Claimants Face Heat As Maharashtra Govt to Cross-Check Income Tax Data; Know Who Is Eligible for INR 1,500 Monthly Aid.

The chief minister also planted a 'Sindoor' sapling in Jamwaramgarh under the 'One Tree in Mother's Name' initiative.

"Our government has taken significant decisions in the last one and a half years to improve water supply in Rajasthan," Sharma said.

He said, "Projects like ERCP, Yamuna Water Agreement, Indira Gandhi Canal, Mahi Dam, Dewas and Som-Kamla-Amba are being accelerated to boost water availability and conservation."

He emphasised that the state is working with a vision to achieve water self-reliance, especially in view of its challenging geography and rising demand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)