Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) The period of intense heat will continue in most parts of Rajasthan, the local weather office said on Thursday, as the maximum temperature reached 47.8 degrees Celsius in the Sriganganagar district -- 6.3 degrees above normal.

Other districts in different parts of the state are also sweltering under intense heat. The maximum temperatures in Churu, Pilani, Alwar and Bikaner, all lying in the northern region of the state, were recorded at 46.2, 45.7, 45.4 and 45.2, respectively.

Chittorgarh and Jaisalmer, located on the southern and western sides of Rajasthan, experienced temperatures of 45.9 and 45.3, respectively.

The maximum temperature in the state capital, Jaipur, was recorded 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is 5.0 degrees more than normal.

Temperatures in Barmer, Jodhpur and Nagaur were measured at 44.6, 44.4 and 42.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the temperature in the western and northern parts is expected to increase by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. A warning has been issued for severe heatwaves in these areas.

On the other hand, in some parts of the Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions of the state, a period of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to begin from June 14-15.

In Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain after noon on June 15.

