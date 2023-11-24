Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Two girls died due to suffocation after they got trapped in an abandoned ice cream freezer while playing in their house in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Khamnor area when the girls, who are cousins, were playing hide-and-seek in the house and hid in an unused freezer, SHO Bhawani Shankar said.

The duo -- Payal (10) and Ritika (11)-- got trapped when the freezer's door got closed from outside, Shankar said.

When their family members realised that the girls were missing for a long time, they started looking for the duo and found them dead inside the freezer, he added.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Friday, the SHO said.

