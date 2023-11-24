In a tragic incident, three people died of electrocution in the water tank on the premises of the Commander Hospital in Delhi's Vikas Nagar on Friday, November 24. Two fire tenders have rushed to the site. "Police are investigating the matter," Delhi Police said. Horrific Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Teenager Stabs 17-Year-Old Boy to Death 60 Times Over Money for Biryani, Dances Next to Body; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Three Die of Electrocution

