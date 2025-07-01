Kota, July 1 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a well along with her two children in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district with police suspecting that she died by suicide due to marital dispute.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Dublia village of Sunel area, they said.

Rambharose Bai, wife of Anil Gurjar, along with her daughter Prachi (3) and son Guru (1), jumped into the well located in their agricultural field, Sunel Station House Officer (SHO) Vishnu Singh said.

The bodies which were tied together with a rope were recovered from the well around 9 pm and kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. They were handed over to the family on Tuesday morning, the officer said.

A case under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered for further investigation.

According to police, the couple had been living with Anil's elder brother in their paternal home in Gurjar Mohalla in Jhalrapatan town, but the woman wanted to shift to a separate house.

On Monday afternoon, the family moved to a newly constructed house on their agricultural land in Dublia village. Later that evening, Anil went to the market to buy household items, and upon returning, found his wife and children missing.

He informed the police, who launched a search and found the three bodies in the well.

Prima facie, the woman was under stress due to domestic tensions and committed suicide when her husband had gone out, the SHO said.

