Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Local police were deployed in a village here after an idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated inside a Durga temple in a village here, officials said on Wednesday.

The damaged idol was found on Tuesday morning in the Shahpur police station area, they said.

Villagers staged a protest over the incident near the temple, in which some local politicians also participated. The protest was called off after senior officials assured the protestors of swift action regarding the matter.

Police said the situation in the village was peaceful.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh said, "An idol of Lord Ram placed inside a Durga Temple in Dinkarpur village of the district was allegedly damaged by some miscreants. The damaged idol was found by villagers on Tuesday morning who informed police about it."

Police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against unidentified persons based on a complaint by the head of the village and initiated investigations. Police personnel have also been deployed in the village to ensure law and order, the SSP said.

"The situation in the village is peaceful. We are on alert to avoid untoward incidents. We are also in touch with the elders of the village," the officer said.

