New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Rays Power Infra on Friday said it has bagged a water project worth Rs 650 crore in Uttar Pradesh, which aims to provide clean drinking water to over one crore households by March 2024.

The latest catch marks the company's forays into the water engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business, Rays Power Infra said in a statement.

Also Read | Rs 2000 Note Exchange Facility Available Till September 30, Says RBI After It Announces To Withdraw the Banknotes From Circulation.

"Rays Power Infra has announced its foray into the water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business. It has won the prestigious Har Ghar Jal Yojana project in Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 650 crore," the company said, adding its order book now stands at around Rs 1,800 crore.

The company has also initiated the development and execution of solar parks and solar plants aggregating to 2 GW in the next 24 months.

Also Read | 20% TCS on International Credit Card Usage FAQs: What Is Exemption Limit for Students or Medical Purposes? Know Everything Here.

Ketan Mehta, MD and CEO, Rays Power Infra said, "We are proud to announce our entry into the water EPC business, which is in line with our goal of promoting sustainable growth and development. We see a synergy between our solar power and water businesses and we aim to grow both verticals with equal focus and capital allocation".

Rays Power Infra is one of India's leading solar energy players with a commissioned portfolio of 1.30 GW.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)