New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Reserve Bank of India has approved re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank for a period of three years.

The re-appointment is valid with effect from April 19 till April 18, 2026, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

Besides, it said, the regulator has also cleared re-appointment of Uttam Tibrewal as the whole-time director for a period of three years.

The shareholders had already approved the said re-appointment on March 9, 2022, it added.

