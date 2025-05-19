Cricket

Live Score
SRH vs LSG 61 T20 (N) Match
SRH
VS
LSG
Toss won by SRH and elected to Field

Latest News | RBI Grants In-principle Nod to UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC for India Subsidiary

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has decided to grant "in-principle" approval to UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC for setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in India.

Agency News PTI| May 19, 2025 07:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | RBI Grants In-principle Nod to UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC for India Subsidiary

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has decided to grant "in-principle" approval to UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC for setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in India.

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC is currently carrying on banking business in India in branch mode through its branches located in Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai.

Also Read | What Is 'Operation Olivia', Indian Coast Guard's Mission To Protect Nearly 7 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha?.

"The in-principle approval has been granted to the bank for setting up a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) through conversion of its existing branches in India," the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

RBI further said it would consider granting a licence for commencement of banking business in WOS mode of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, on being satisfied that the bank has complied with the requisite conditions laid down by RBI as part of "in-principle" approval.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the bank's website, Emirates NBD India branches offer a range of banking services for both personal and corporate clients. It also offers an exclusive banking experience to its NRI clients in UAE by offering retail banking solutions as well as immediate transfers facilities on overseas remittances.

Besides India, the Group has operations in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Turkey, Bahrain, Russia, Austria, Germany, Singapore and representative offices in China and Indonesia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Latest News | RBI Grants In-principle Nod to UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC for India Subsidiary

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has decided to grant "in-principle" approval to UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC for setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in India.

Agency News PTI| May 19, 2025 07:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | RBI Grants In-principle Nod to UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC for India Subsidiary

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has decided to grant "in-principle" approval to UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC for setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in India.

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC is currently carrying on banking business in India in branch mode through its branches located in Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai.

Also Read | What Is 'Operation Olivia', Indian Coast Guard's Mission To Protect Nearly 7 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha?.

"The in-principle approval has been granted to the bank for setting up a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) through conversion of its existing branches in India," the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

RBI further said it would consider granting a licence for commencement of banking business in WOS mode of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, on being satisfied that the bank has complied with the requisite conditions laid down by RBI as part of "in-principle" approval.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the bank's website, Emirates NBD India branches offer a range of banking services for both personal and corporate clients. It also offers an exclusive banking experience to its NRI clients in UAE by offering retail banking solutions as well as immediate transfers facilities on overseas remittances.

Besides India, the Group has operations in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Turkey, Bahrain, Russia, Austria, Germany, Singapore and representative offices in China and Indonesia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
first odi double century in 1997
500+K+ searches
bangladesh national cricket team vs united arab emirates national cricket team match scorecard
20000+K+ searches
coronavirus
200+K+ searches
lsg বনাম srh
200+K+ searches
rahi anil barve
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
Pakistan Fired Nuclear-Capable Shaheen Ballistic Missile After India’s Operation Sindoor, S-400 Defence System Neutralised It: Reports
Operation Sindoor

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
first odi double century in 1997
500+K+ searches
bangladesh national cricket team vs united arab emirates national cricket team match scorecard
20000+K+ searches
coronavirus
200+K+ searches
lsg বনাম srh
200+K+ searches
rahi anil barve
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel