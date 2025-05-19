Puri, May 19: In a significant success for marine conservation, Odisha’s Rushikulya river mouth witnessed a record-breaking mass nesting of over 9 lakh Olive Ridley turtles during the 2025 nesting season. The nesting occurred in two phases, nearly 7 lakh turtles arrived between February 16 and 25, followed by another 2 lakh during a second wave from March 20 to 27.

The mass nesting, or arribada, has made Rushikulya beach in Ganjam district a focal point of global conservation attention. Conservationists noted with optimism the return of at least 48 turtles tagged in previous years by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), reinforcing the long-term impact of scientific tracking and habitat protection. Meanwhile, Gahirmatha Beach, the world’s largest nesting site for Olive Ridleys, recorded over 6 lakh nesting turtles this season, maintaining its ecological significance. Turtle Nesting in Odisha Begins: 300,000 Olive Ridley Turtles Arrive to Lay Eggs (Watch Video).

'Operation Olivia' Helps Protect 6.98 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles In Odisha

#WATCH | The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) remains at the forefront of India's marine conservation efforts, reinforcing its commitment under 'Operation Olivia'—a dedicated mission protecting the endangered Olive Ridley Turtles and preserving the nation's rich maritime ecosystem.… pic.twitter.com/CA7BYa6j2P — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

What is Operation Olivia?

At the heart of these efforts is Operation Olivia, an annual mission conducted by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) from November to May to safeguard Olive Ridley turtles along Odisha’s coastline, particularly at Rushikulya and Gahirmatha. Since its inception, the ICG has carried out over 5,387 surface patrols and 1,768 aerial surveillance missions to prevent illegal fishing and protect nesting habitats.

The operation also includes detaining vessels involved in unauthorised fishing, 366 boats this season alone, and working with local fishing communities to promote Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) and sustainable practices through partnerships with NGOs. Indian Coast Guard Ship Kamla Devi Rescues 2 Olive Ridley Turtles off West Bengal Coast (Watch Video).

The Defence Ministry hailed this year's record nesting as a testament to coordinated enforcement, community engagement, and habitat protection. With increasing threats like net entanglement and habitat loss, experts say sustained monitoring and adaptive conservation strategies under initiatives like Operation Olivia remain crucial for the long-term survival of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

