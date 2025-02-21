Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Friday announced a huge USD 10 billion dollar-rupee swap auction programme to inject durable liquidity in the banking system.

The USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of 3 years will be conducted on February 28, the central bank said in a statement.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The swap is in the nature of a simple buy/sell foreign exchange swap from the Reserve Bank side.

A bank shall sell US dollars to the Reserve Bank and simultaneously agree to buy the same amount of US dollars at the end of the swap period.

Also Read | What Is Coffee Badging? All About Office Trend Becoming Popular As Companies Issue Return-to-Office Mandates.

"In order to meet the durable liquidity needs of the system, the Reserve Bank has decided to inject Rupee liquidity for longer duration through long-term USD/INR Buy/Sell swap. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank will be conducting a USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of 3 years," the central bank said.

In January also, the RBI had announced liquidity injection worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore through different instruments, including USD 5 billion forex swap.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)