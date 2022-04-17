Nagpur, Apr 17 (PTI) A man who was rebuked by a woman motorist for coming onto the road suddenly allegedly attacked her with a rod, leaving her seriously injured, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri Violence: 'Even Women Were Carrying Stones', Says Injured Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arun.

The incident took place at around 11:45am on Saturday near Dipti Signal, he said.

Also Read | TCS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Posts at IT Firm Through TCS Atlas Hiring Programme; Check Details.

When Shirin Khan (22) pulled up pedestrian Amar Chhata for coming in front of her two-wheeler all of a sudden, the latter for angry and hit her on the head with a rod, he said.

The woman has been hospitalised and a probe was underway, the Kalamna police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)