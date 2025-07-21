New Delhi, July 21: Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday morning declined nearly 3 per cent largely as profit-taking emerged in the counter after the company announced its April-June quarter earnings. The bellwether stock edged lower by 2.70 per cent to Rs 1,436.85 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock dropped 2.64 per cent to Rs 1,437 apiece.

"RIL's Q1 numbers are steady with Jio and retail posting good results," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said. HDFC Bank Share Price Today, July 21: HDFC Bank Stock Rises Over 1.5% After Strong Q1 Results, Dividend Announcement and 1:1 Bonus Issue; Check Latest Price on NSE.

India's most valuable company Reliance Industries on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 26,994 crore for the April-June quarter, reflecting a growth of 78.3 per cent over the year-ago period, driven by consumer businesses and investment sales.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 26,994 crore, or Rs 19.95 per share, in April-June 2025 compared to Rs 15,138 crore earnings in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

The net profit was also 39 per cent higher quarter-on-quarter, as compared to Rs 19,407 crore earnings in the preceding three months ended on March 31.

Revenue from operations was up by 5.26 per cent to Rs 2.48 lakh crore in the first quarter of 2025-26, compared to Rs 2.36 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Other income includes Rs 8,924 crore, being proceeds of profit from the sale of listed investments, the company stated in the filing. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continued to post an uptick in its consumer businesses -- retail and telecom. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 21, 2025: Hitachi Energy India, NTPC, HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

While Jio was helped by a rise in consumer base, the retail business delivered steady performance due to an increase in footfalls at its expanded store network.

