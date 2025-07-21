HDFC Bank Ltd (NSE: HDFCBANK) shares opened at INR 1,978.20 today, up from the previous close of INR 1,957.40. By 9:45 AM on Monday, July 21, the stock was trading at INR 1,986.70, marking a 1.5% gain. This surge follows the bank’s robust Q1 results, where net profit soared to INR 18,155 crore, surpassing analyst expectations. Net Interest Income (NII) increased 5.4% year-on-year to INR 31,438 crore, strengthening investor confidence. The announcement of a 1:1 bonus issue alongside a special interim dividend of INR 5 per share further boosted market sentiment. The stock remains well supported, trading near its 52-week high of INR 2,027.10. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 21, 2025: Hitachi Energy India, NTPC, HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today, July 21:

HDFC Bank July 21 Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

