New Delhi, July 21: Indian equity markets witnessed a robust earnings-driven rally last week, led by heavyweight Reliance Industries and top private sector banks. A 76% year-on-year profit surge by Reliance Industries, driven by its consumer-facing segments and strategic divestments, set a bullish tone for investors. Alongside, key banking majors like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank surpassed expectations, while other corporates like JK Cement and JSW Steel showcased strong operational efficiencies, signaling overall economic resilience.

However, selective weakness was observed in sectors like pharma and oil refining, cautioning investors to be stock-specific in their strategy. Stocks to buy or sell in the coming week will be guided largely by Q1 FY26 earnings and management commentary. Below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, July 21. Hindalco Share Price Today, May 20: Hindalco Industries Ltd Stock Rises 1.20% to INR 666.25 on NSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) (NSE: Reliance) emerged as the showstopper, posting a massive INR 26,994 crore consolidated net profit for the June quarter, a 76% YoY jump. Revenues climbed to INR 2.44 lakh crore from INR 2.32 lakh crore a year earlier, powered by the Jio and retail arms. A one-time INR 8,900 crore gain from divesting its stake in Asian Paints further bolstered the bottom line. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 18, 2025: Hitachi Energy India, NTPC, HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday .

HDFC Bank Ltd (NSE: HDFCBANK) reported an impressive quarter, with net profit at INR 18,155 crore—well above analyst estimates. Net Interest Income (NII) rose 5.4% YoY to INR 31,438 crore. Investors cheered the bank’s announcement of a 1:1 bonus issue and a special interim dividend of INR 5 per share, making it a potential stock to buy for dividend seekers.

ICICI Bank Ltd (NSE: ICICIBank) followed suit, reporting a 10.6% YoY rise in NII to INR 21,635 crore and a net profit increase of 15.4% YoY to INR 12,768 crore. Strong loan growth and healthy asset quality make it a buy on dips.

Union Bank (NSE: UnionBank) however, showed mixed signals—while net profit rose 12% to INR 4,115 crore, NII declined 3.2% YoY, suggesting cautious optimism.

JK Cement (NSE: JKCEMENT) posted stellar earnings, with net profit jumping 75.5% YoY to INR 324.3 crore, driven by higher realizations and margin expansion to 20.5%. A potential stock to buy for long-term infrastructure bets.

In contrast, stocks to sell or avoid include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories amid USFDA scrutiny and MRPL, which slipped into losses due to weak refining margins.

