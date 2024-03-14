Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Four people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a truck and car in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Rawatsar town when the car passengers were on way to the Khetrapal temple in Rawatsar, police said.

"Prima facie the car driver dozed off while overtaking. Four people were killed and two others injured. All were going to offer prayers at a temple," Station House Officer, Rawatsar, Vedpal said.

He said that the deceased were identified as Vimla (55), her daughter Rachna (23), Manju (40) and Mansaram Prajapat, all residents of Churu district.

The truck driver fled from the spot.

