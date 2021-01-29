New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Friday said it has made a foray into the Japanese market with the launch of a store in Tokyo.

The newly inaugurated store will offer complete range of motorcycles, apparel and accessories, in addition to spares and service, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

This is a fresh start for the company in what is perhaps the most iconic automobile market in Asia-Pacific region, it added.

"At the heart of everything we do, lies the fundamental experience of life that is authentic and real.

"With that ideology, we have not just pioneered and led, but also expanded the mid-size segment in India and across the world," Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said.

The company sees a clear opportunity to be able to do the same in Japan as well, with a huge commuter base seeking out real adventures and experiences, he added.

Commuters are also looking to upgrade to a motorcycle that enables them to kick-start the active lifelong pursuit of exploration, and, at the same time, is accessible and practical enough for daily riding conditions, Dasari added.

"Japan has an evolved motorcycling ecosystem and a matured riding culture. Not just our motorcycles but our complete range of purpose-built apparel and accessories will also cater to the riding enthusiasts in the country," Dasari said.

Royal Enfield will sell five of its widely popular models, featuring single-cylinder and twin cylinder engines, in Japan.

The company has roped in PCI Co Ltd in Japan as its distributor. HRS hrs hrs

