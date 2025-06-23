Latest News | Rs 524-crore GST Scam Unearthed, 7 Arrested in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Jun 23 (PTI) The police have arrested seven people for their alleged involvement in a GST tax evasion scam worth over Rs 500 crores, spread across several states, officials said on Friday.

DCP West Rajarshi Raj Verma said that it all began with the making of fake Aadhaar cards and documents being prepared at an e-Mitra and Computer Center in the Masuriya area of Jodhpur.

"It was found that the accused were preparing fake documents which were then used for fake GST registrations and tax evasion. These documents were also being used other illegal activities", Verma said.

During the investigation, the police found that the gang had created 240 fake firms across several states. Using these firms, they showed transactions in e-bills for goods and evaded taxes with an estimated revenue loss of around Rs 524 crore to the government.

The accused used to prepare fake documents in exchange for Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The kingpin of the gang would then use th