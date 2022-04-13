New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Consumer electronics major Samsung on Wednesday said it is introducing its flagship Samsung Smart School programme at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools across the country.

The programme is being piloted at 10 JNV (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya) schools benefitting 5,000 students, and many of these schools are located in remote rural districts, Samsung India said in a statement.

Samsung Smart School has two smart classrooms and each of them is equipped with the latest digital infrastructure. This includes two flip interactive digital boards of 85 inches and 55 inches, which students can use to participate in lectures, quizzes, class work and project work, and 40 tablets to be used for self study.

The classrooms also have a printer, a server PC, a tablet charging station and power backup.

"Through the Samsung Smart School programme, students will be able to improve their learning abilities and understanding of critical concepts in the classrooms through interactive digital teaching methods that teachers have been trained on," said Samsung.

Among the 5,000 students being covered initially, 40 per cent are girls and around 260 teachers, it added.

This is part of the company's CSR activities under the vision of 'Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People', which aims to create young leaders of tomorrow by giving less-privileged students access to the benefits of digital education.

"Samsung helps young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities. Samsung Smart School programme strengthens our commitment to our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia," said Samsung India Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Partha Ghosh.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Commissioner Vinayak Garg said: "The smart classrooms, as part of the Samsung Smart School programme, are helping improve student participation and engagement. I am confident that a programme like this will bring a positive impact in the society and become a benchmark for digital education for the future."

