Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 25 (PTI) In a major step towards combating hunger and enhancing nutritional security, Krishna M Ella, Chairperson of Bharat Biotech International, inaugurated the Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) pilot plant.

Ella is also the Research Council Chairman of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR–NIIST), where the plant is set up, a CSIR–NIIST release said.

Also Read | Who Is Raja Iqbal Singh? Here Are Key Things To Know About New Delhi Mayor.

"The state-of-the-art FRK pilot plant has been established to address the nutritional needs of vulnerable population groups, especially children and pregnant women.

Using technology developed in-house at CSIR–NIIST, the plant enables the continuous production of fortified rice kernels enriched with essential micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals," it said.

Also Read | Militant vs Terrorist: What's the Difference? As NYT Faces Ire for Calling Pahalgam Terror Attack Perpetrators 'Militants', Know Defination and Meaning.

Giving details of the FRK manufacturing process, CSIR–NIIST said it involves blending micronutrients with rice flour and extruding the mix into rice-shaped kernels "that are virtually indistinguishable from natural rice."

"The system is equipped with advanced drying and cooling conveyors for effective moisture removal, enabling immediate use and distribution. The plant is capable of producing 30 to 50 kilograms of FRK per hour, which can be seamlessly blended with polished rice for large-scale public distribution," it added.

Speaking at the unveiling, Ella commended the institute's efforts to develop practical, scalable solutions in food and health sciences, according to the release.

"This pilot plant is an important innovation that merges science with social responsibility. It holds promise for improving public health outcomes across the country, particularly in underserved regions,” he was quoted as saying.

C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR–NIIST, highlighted the facility's broader role.

"This pilot plant will serve not only as a production unit but also as a training and innovation hub for start-ups, food safety professionals, public health experts, and students. It exemplifies our commitment to developing technologies that are socially impactful and accessible," he said.

The FRK pilot plant will be accessible for research, development, product testing, and hands-on training, promoting innovation and fostering entrepreneurial ventures in the domain of rice fortification, the release stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)