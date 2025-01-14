Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 14 (PTI) Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta on Tuesday directed the Kadaba Taluk Tahsildar to identify land within a week to establish a regional solar park.

The directive follows a communication from the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy to Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) regarding land identification in Savanur, Subrahmanya, Nelyadi, and Kadaba under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Speaking at a public meeting at the Kadaba Taluk Office, Chowta highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on promoting green energy through solar parks nationwide.

He stressed the need for a feasibility report on potential sites, outlining the advantages and challenges of establishing the solar park in Kadaba.

Meanwhile, responding to local demands, Chowta assured that efforts were being made to upgrade the railway station at Kodimbala for the benefit of the residents.

The event saw participation from BJP leaders, officials, and representatives of various organisations.

