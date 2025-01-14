Mumbai, January 14: In a recent incident in Madhya Pradesh, 12 shops and 1 petrol pump fell victim to a QR scam, resulting in significant financial losses. However, the local police were able to arrest the accused. QR scams have emerged as a popular method for criminals to defraud people, and there are various types of QR scams that can target individuals. It's important to understand what a QR code scam is, how to spot a fake QR code, and how to protect yourself from such scams.

QR code scams exploit the inherent trust people place in these codes, as our eyes cannot "read" them and we often rely on the assumption that scanning a QR code will lead us to the correct website or perform a legitimate action. This blind trust is what makes QR codes vulnerable to manipulation. Scammers can easily create and replace legitimate QR codes with their own fraudulent versions, leading unsuspecting individuals to malicious websites where they could unknowingly input personal information or make payments.

What are QR Code Scams?

QR code scams are becoming increasingly prevalent, with criminals replacing legitimate QR codes in places like shops and petrol pumps to redirect payments to their own bank accounts. In a recent incident, it was reported that miscreants replaced the original QR codes of several shops and a petrol pump, causing customers to unknowingly transfer money to fraudulent accounts. QR code scams not only target your money but also your personal and financial information. By scanning fraudulent QR codes, scammers can direct you to fake websites designed to steal sensitive data, such as bank account details, passwords, and credit card numbers. Once they have access to your information, they can make unauthorized transactions or even sell your data on the dark web. How To Protect Yourself From QR Scams? To protect yourself from QR code scams, always be vigilant and look for signs of tampering, such as altered or stickered codes. Before scanning, preview the URL and double-check the name of the business before making any payments. Look for signs of phishing, like misspelt words or insecure sites. Avoid scanning QR codes in public or unsolicited mail, and never download third-party QR code apps use only your phone's built-in camera. These steps can help you stay safe from fraud and protect your personal and financial information.

