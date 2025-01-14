Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi Live Streaming Online: Makaravillaku is the annual commemoration that is celebrated on Makar Sankranti. It is one of the most important festivals observed at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple. The star worshipped on Makaravilakku is the auspicious Makara Jyothi - which is supposed to be the assertion of Lord Ayyappa himself. Witnessing the Makaravilakku is considered to be one of the most auspicious events that fills one’s life with prosperity and light. This is the reason that those who cannot witness the lighting of Makara Vilakku at Sabarimala temple often catch a glimpse of the Makaravilakku Live stream or watch Makara Jyothi 2025 Live on TV. Millions of viewers can catch the live updates of Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi online on Doordarshan. Makara Jyothi 2025 images and videos will also be available for viewing on the YouTube channel. Makaravilakku 2025 Date and Timings: What Is the Story Behind Makaravilakku? Know the Significance of the Festival Held in Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple on Makar Sankranti.

When is Makaravillaku? Makara Jyothi 2025 Date and Time

Makaravillaku 2025 will be celebrated on January 14. This annual commemoration is marked on the day of Makar Sankranti across India. The lighting of the Makara Jyothi takes place towards sunset time. An estimated half a million people witnessed the Makaravilakku lighting by visiting Sabarimala temple. Makara Jyothi, the celestial light visible from Ponnambalamedu hilltop, is sought after by thousands and thousands of devotees. Makara Jyothi 2025 date and time is Tuesday, January 14, and the light is expected to be seen at 6 PM IST.

Watch Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi Live Streaming

Watching the lighting of Makaravilakku is believed to be an important event that is eagerly awaited by people from across the world, who make it a point to visit their towns and villages during this time. The Makaravilakku lighting can be caught live across various platforms. While major news channels will be airing this auspicious event. It is believed that witnessing the Makaravilakku celebration, especially live. People, therefore, come together as a community and witness the live stream of the Makaravilakku dining experience.

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi Live Streaming Online on Doordarshan

Every year, the lighting of the Makara Jyothi lamp is lit by Malayaman Kaari in the forest of Ponnambalamedu. In the past few decades, the lighting of the lamp for Makarvillaku he Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). It has been practiced for more than hundreds of years by the tribes and no supernatural elements are associated with it.

