Shimla, Feb 10 (PTI) Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mandi Om Kant Thakur was injured in an attack allegedly by the mining mafia on Monday during his visit to the Brindabani area for an inspection, the official said.

According to them, when the SDM noticed some people engaged in illegal mining, a man attacked him and his tooth was broken.

Also Read | What Is Phantom Vibration Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took Thakur to Zonal Hospital for treatment, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)