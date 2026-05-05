Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 5, 2026

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Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai saw a noticeable correction on Tuesday, May 5, tracking a broader softening in international bullion markets. The price for 24-karat gold fell to AED 542.25 per gram, down from Monday's close of AED 556.00. This downward shift offers a brief reprieve for jewellery buyers and investors in one of the world's most active gold trading hubs.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 5, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, May 5, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rates As of May 5, 2026

The following table provides the latest retail rates for various purities in AED, USD, and INR. (Note: Conversion rates used: 1 AED = 0.272 USD and 1 AED = 25.94 INR. Prices are based on GoodReturns and live market data; retail prices may vary slightly by outlet.)

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 542.25 147.65 14,064 10 Grams 5,422.50 1,476.50 1,40,640 1 Tola (11.66g) 6,322.64 1,721.60 1,63,986 22K 1 Gram 502.25 136.75 13,027 10 Grams 5,022.50 1,367.50 1,30,266 1 Tola (11.66g) 5,856.24 1,594.50 1,51,890 21K 1 Gram 480.00* 130.69 12,449 10 Grams 4,800.00 1,306.90 1,24,490 1 Tola (11.66g) 5,596.80 1,523.85 1,45,155 18K 1 Gram 412.75 112.38 10,705 10 Grams 4,127.50 1,123.80 1,07,052 1 Tola (11.66g) 4,812.67 1,310.35 1,24,823

Dubai Gold Price Trends and Market Drivers

The primary driver behind today's price adjustment is a cooling of the global spot gold price, which retreated from recent highs toward the USD 4,500 per ounce level. Local market experts attribute this to a strengthening US Dollar and shifting expectations regarding global interest rate cuts. In Dubai, the retail price for 22-karat gold - the most popular choice for jewellery - is now trading at AED 502.25 per gram. Despite the daily dip, gold remains historically high in 2026, supported by persistent safe-haven demand and central bank accumulation.

Currency Impact for International Buyers

For Indian expatriates and tourists, the price difference remains a key factor. While gold in Dubai has dropped, the Indian Rupee's (INR) exchange rate against the UAE Dirham (AED) remains around 25.94. Even with the price drop, the "Dubai advantage" continues to attract shoppers from the subcontinent, with a 10-gram 24K bar costing approximately INR 7,000 to INR 8,000 less in Dubai than in Indian metro cities like Mumbai or Delhi. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 4, 2026.

Analysts expect prices to remain range-bound in the coming weeks. While the immediate trend is a slight decline, the structural factors - including geopolitical hedging and central bank reserves - provide a strong floor for the precious metal. For those planning significant purchases, market watchers suggest monitoring the USD 4,480 support level in the international spot market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).