‘Raja Shivaji’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Set To Cross INR 50 Crore Mark

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Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic, Raja Shivaji, continued its strong theatrical run on its first Monday, despite a standard post-weekend dip. On its fourth day, the film earned INR 5.60 crore, bringing its total domestic net collection to INR 39.50 crore. With a global gross nearing INR 47 crore, the film is on track to cross the INR 50 crore milestone by mid-week. ‘Raja Shivaji’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Earns INR 11.70 Crore, Surpassing ‘Manikarnika’.

'Raja Shivaji' Holds Strong After Drop

Following a robust opening weekend, Raja Shivaji saw a 53% drop on Monday. However, the film maintains a steady trajectory, particularly in the Maharashtra circuit. The Marathi version of the film remains the primary driver of revenue, contributing INR 4.25 crore on Monday, while the Hindi dubbed version added INR 1.35 crore. According to data from Sacnilk, the total domestic gross collection now stands at INR 46.95 crore. Trade analysts predict that if the current momentum continues, the film will set a new record for Marathi cinema within its first week.

Marathi Version Leads Box Office

The film’s box office performance highlighted a strong preference for regional language screenings, with the Marathi version recording a healthy average occupancy of 35.25% on Monday and peaking during night shows at 46.67%, indicating higher audience engagement in prime-time slots. In contrast, the Hindi version lagged behind with an average occupancy of 11.84%, though it showed relatively better traction in evening and night shows compared to morning screenings, reflecting a clear audience tilt toward the Marathi-language release. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Salman Khan Sports Turban, Flaunts Moustache in Leaked Cameo Look From Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Film (Watch Video)

About ‘Raja Shivaji’

Written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also stars as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film is an ensemble production featuring Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan and Fardeen Khan. The film was released on May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day, and benefited from a lack of major competition. While it debuted alongside the Aamir Khan-produced Ek Din, that project struggled to find an audience, leaving Raja Shivaji as the dominant choice for moviegoers. The film is produced by Jio Studios in association with Mumbai Film Company.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sacnilk), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).