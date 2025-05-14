New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday expanded the list of eligible professionals who can be part of the internal audit team for Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs), making it more inclusive.

Earlier, the internal audit team for CRAs was required to include a Chartered Accountant (ACA/FCA), and a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or someone with a Diploma in Information System Audit (DISA).

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Mains Exam of Upper Divisional Clerk (Grade-III) Released at patna.dcourts.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

With the latest update, the revised criteria now allow for either a Chartered Accountant (ACA/FCA) or a Cost Accountant (ACMA/FCMA), along with a professional holding one of the following qualifications: CISA, DISA, or DISSA (Diploma in Information System Security Audit from ICMAI).

"The audit team must be composed of at least a Chartered Accountant (ACA/FCA) or a Cost Accountant (ACMA/FCMA) and a Certified Information Systems Auditor/ Diploma in Information System Auditor/ Diploma in Information System Security Audit (CISA/ DISA/ DISSA)," Sebi said in its circular.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

The new requirements are applicable with immediate effect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)