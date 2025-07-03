New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat A P Das Joshi has been appointed as the Food Processing Industries secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Joshi, a 1994 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is currently additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the order dated July 2 said.

Food and Public Distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra has been holding additional charge of Food Processing Industries after superannuation of Subrata Gupta on May 31 this year.

