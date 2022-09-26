New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Clean energy solutions provider Servotech Power Systems said it has bagged a 1.8 MW off-grid solar project worth Rs 30 crore from the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

The project will see Servotech perform key responsibilities such as undertaking empanelling and rate contracts for designing, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of off-grid solar plants throughout Uttar Pradesh.

"Solar and EV Charging solutions Servotech Power Systems Ltd has been awarded a Letter of Intent (LoI) by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) for a major 1.8 MW off-grid solar project, installing solar-powered modules of different capacities across the state," a company statement said.

Total contract value of the entire project is approximately Rs 30 crore, it added.

Servotech will also deliver comprehensive warranty maintenance for the next five years, tending to different 1-10 kW and 11-50 kW off-grid solar PV installations at various locations in the state.

This is the second key project that Servotech has acquired from UPNEDA after bagging a 4.1 MW grid-interactive rooftop solar power plant project earlier this month.

Raman Bhatia, founder and managing director, Servotech Power Systems, said, "In order to promote green energy generation and proliferation across industries, this partnership will highlight the diversity of our work and targeted project implementation."

"Off-grid solar projects are revolutionising the renewable energy sector, marking our first and crucial step towards achieving grid-independence, which will eventually enable us in achieving zero-emissions in the future," he added.

