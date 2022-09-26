Vivo India has officially launched the Y16 smartphone today. The Vivo Y16 joins the Y-Series, which includes Vivo Y22, Vivo Y35, Vivo Y75 and Vivo Y21G models. It comes in stellar black and drizzling gold colours and will be available soon for sale. Customers purchasing the handset will get cashback of up to Rs 1,000 using Kotak, IDFC, OneCard, BOB, Federal, and AU Bank cards. Vivo V25 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Price & Offers Here.

Vivo Y16 sports a 6.51-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a dual rear camera system comprising a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

This is a mark of perfection. An unstoppable force of style. Presenting the new #vivoY16 in Drizzling Gold. Buy now and enjoy cashback up to Rs 1500! #ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/RcQhl4UgY0 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 26, 2022

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y16 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

