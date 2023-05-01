New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday said Sharad Kumar has taken charge as Member (Operations).

Prior to the appointment, he was serving as Airport Director at Chennai International Airport.

"Kumar will be responsible for airport management, airport facilitation and IT, services, up-keep and maintenance of airport infrastructure, for safety and rescue services, including logistic support, security, liaison and co-ordination activities, promoting indigenisation under Aatmanirbhar scheme of the government," AAI said in a release.

He has more than 30 years of experience and expertise in the construction, maintenance and modification of airports in the country. He started his career with AAI in 1990 Kumar has a PhD in management.

