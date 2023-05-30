Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Omni-channel 'Farm-to-Fork' start-up - Kisankonnect on Tuesday said Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty-Kundra has invested an undisclosed amount in the company.

Founded in 2020, Kisankonnect directly sources farm fresh vegetables, fruits, village staples, millets and home-made food from its network of 5,000 members through its village-level collection centres and delivers to the people's doorsteps in Mumbai and Pune.

"We had started as a farmer's producer company. Our integrated model right from soil testing, plant biologicals based on 'Regenerative Agriculture' are helping thousands of our farmer members to nurture an active and healthy soil," Kisankonnect founder Vivek Nirmal said in a statement.

Kisankonnect is at Rs 120 crore ARR (Annualised Revenue Runrate) as of now and services over one lakh consumers in Pune and Mumbai, he added.

HDFC launches special tenure FD product.

* Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday launched two special tenure fixed deposit products, offering up to 7.25 per cent interest per annum.

The two schemes are for 35 months and 55 months, and depositors will earn an interest of 7.2 per cent and 7.25 per cent, respectively, for parking the money, as per an official statement.

Axis Mutual Fund appoints Vandana Trivedi head for institutional business & passive.

Axis Mutual Fund on Tuesday appointed Vandana Trivedi as the head for institutional business and passives.

She joins the fund house from Bandhan AMC wherein she served as the head for institutional sales, as per an official statement.

Indigo ties up with Juspay to handle payment.

* Airliner Indigo has tied up with Juspay to handle payments for all the traffic for direct bookings on its app and website.

Users can pay in 26 currencies for their flight bookings, as per an official statement.

