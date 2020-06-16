Latest News | Shoppers Stop Shares Decline over 5 Pc After Co Reports Net Loss in Q4

Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 06:50 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Shares of retail chain Shoppers Stop on Tuesday fell over 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The stock tanked 5.41 per cent to close at Rs 177.55 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 8.36 per cent to Rs 172.

On the NSE, it dipped 3.87 per cent to settle at Rs 177.60.

Shoppers Stop on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020, with coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on its operations.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.47 crore in the January-March period of 2018-19.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 724.38 crore during the period under review from Rs 812.65 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

