Motorola One Fusion+ With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs 16,999

Technology IANS| Jun 16, 2020 04:16 PM IST
Motorola One Fusion+ (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 16: Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday launched new mid range smartphone 'Motorola One Fusion+' featuring quad-camera system along with massive 5000mAh battery for Rs 16,999 in India. The phone will be available in two colour options - twilight blue and moonlight white. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting 12 noon on June 24. The smartphone features 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395 ppi pixel density. Motorola One Fusion+ with a 16MP Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched in India; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 730G, which is an octa-core chipset, clocked at 2.2GHz, with Adreno 618 GPU. Assisting the processor is 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone sports a quad-camera array on the rear, with an LED flash.

The setup includes a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+
  • Android 10
  • 64MP Quad Rear Camera
  • 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD Display
  • Snapdragon 730
  • 6GB
  • 128GB
  • 5,000mAh
  • Approximately Rs 25,600

The device runs on stock Android 10 and there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button that can be triggered in a single tap. The connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.

