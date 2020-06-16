Motorola One Fusion+ With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs 16,999

New Delhi, June 16: Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday launched new mid range smartphone 'Motorola One Fusion+' featuring quad-camera system along with massive 5000mAh battery for Rs 16,999 in India. The phone will be available in two colour options - twilight blue and moonlight white. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting 12 noon on June 24. The smartphone features 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395 ppi pixel density. Motorola One Fusion+ with a 16MP Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched in India; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 730G, which is an octa-core chipset, clocked at 2.2GHz, with Adreno 618 GPU. Assisting the processor is 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone sports a quad-camera array on the rear, with an LED flash.

Make way for #TheUltimateOne! Motorola One Fusion+ is going on sale starting 24 June, 12 PM at ₹16,999 on @Flipkart! Experience 6.5" FHD+ Display with HDR10, Qualcomm® SD 730G with 6 GB RAM, 64 MP Quad Camera with Quad Pixel technology & 5000mAh battery! https://t.co/pMo00v8Puw pic.twitter.com/aibjp8hteT — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 16, 2020

The setup includes a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

The device runs on stock Android 10 and there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button that can be triggered in a single tap. The connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.

