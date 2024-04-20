New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Two children were found dead on Saturday and their mother was found injured in their house in East Delhi while their father is missing, police said.

According to police, they received a call at 2 pm about Shyam (42), a resident of Shashi Garden in Pandav Nagar, who is missing and whose house had been locked since Friday.

A police team immediately reached the spot and found the house locked from the outside. Upon entering, they found the siblings, a 15-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl, dead and their mother was lying unconscious in a room, a police officer said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared the children dead on arrival. While the woman is undergoing treatment, he said.

It is suspected that Shyam killed his children, attacked his wife and fled from the spot, another police official said.

Police teams have been made to nab Shyam, the officer said.

