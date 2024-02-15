Lucknow, Feb 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the "slave mentality" has become so ingrained in our minds that we have stopped giving importance to "Indianness."

Adityanath made the remarks while speaking at an inauguration event at Lucknow University, the UP government said in a statement.

"Once upon a time the most prestigious institutions of the world used to be in India. Is there such a country, religion or sect, which can present the glorious history of 5,000-12,000 years ago in front of the world?" Adityanath said.

The CM also mentioned the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Ram was born "thousands of years" ago in Treta Yuga.

"Who knows how many eras have passed, but we remain the bearers of tradition. History exists through Vedic tradition, texts, scriptures, 'smritis' and 'puranas'. We have somehow stopped the work of expanding that tradition," said Adityanath, who is also a 'mahant' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur district.

"Instead of being proud of ourselves, we looked down ... and started giving importance to strangers. The mentality of slavery became so much ingrained in our minds that we stopped giving importance to Indianness," he said.

The CM added, "If we understand our responsibilities correctly, then as per PM's vision, no power in the world can stop us from establishing India as a developed country in 2047."

Adityanath also said that our education institutes give out degrees, but hardly equip a student to face the world when the comes out.

"He (the student) should be full of practical knowledge. When he leaves the educational institution, he should know himself as a citizen of India who is full of self-confidence.

"Whatever responsibility is given to him in any area of life, he can confidently accept it as a challenge and contribute towards achieving the goal," he said.

