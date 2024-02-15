New Delhi, February 15: The State Bank of India (SBI) has initiated the application process for various Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. The recruitment drive, which began on February 13, 2024, aims to fill 131 positions in various categories.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at sbi.co.in. The application process will conclude on March 4. DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified for 1896 Pharmacist, Nursing Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The vacancies include roles such as Manager (Credit Analyst), Assistant Manager (Security Analyst), Deputy Manager (Security Analyst), Manager (Security Analyst), Assistant General Manager (Application Security), and Circle Defence Banking Advisor (CDBA). APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in: Admit Card for Group 2 Services Examination Out, Know Steps To Download.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Know How to Apply

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the current opening Fill out the applictaion form Upload all the required documents Pay the applictaion fee Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates. SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

This recruitment drive is a part of SBI’s efforts to strengthen its operations and accelerate its growth strategy in India.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India conducted the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Exam are expecting their results soon. Once released, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 will be available on the official website of the bank at bank.sbi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2024 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).