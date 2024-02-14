Mumbai, February 14: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 today, February 14. Candidates who will be appearing for the Group 2 services examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. The Group 2 Services recruitment is scheduled to take place on February 25.

As per the official notification, the Group 2 Services recruitment will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm (General Studies and Mental Ability) at 24 district centres across the state. Candidates must remember to check for the location of the test centre allocated to him or her in advance as it will help them to reach the venue on time for the examination. AP TET Exam 2024: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test February Examination Begins at aptet.apcfss.in, Know Steps To Apply.

Steps to Download APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023:

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 link.

A new page will open

Enter using your login details.

Click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 began on December 21 last year and ended on January 17. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 897 posts in the organisation. For more details, candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

