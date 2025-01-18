New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker SML Isuzu has forayed into the electric vehicle business with the launch of Hiroi.ev platform for commercial buses that are expected to be rolled out in the April-June quarter this year, a senior company official said.

While admitting the continuing dominance of diesel, petrol, CNG-based vehicles, the company expects the government's sustainability targets and programmes to push demand for EV buses and bring down cost of production with large volumes.

"As we introduced our first ever EV bus, I think technology is available and we are ready for implementation. We think this is the right time to roll out EVs.

“India is one of the most promising markets in the world. Indian government plans for 30 per cent EV penetration in total sales by 2030 will provide us strong support for growth in EV buses," SML Isuzu, MD and CEO, Junya Yamanishi said at Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

The company's Hiroi.ev bus platform has been designed for intra and inter-city transportation. However, the company will initially target intra-city projects.

"We are mainly looking for government procurement for EV buses, especially for intra-city projects. Hiroi.ev buses can be charged within 2-3 hours and they can run for around 200 kilometres on a single charge," SML Isuzu, Chief General Manager for marketing, Prashant Kumar said.

He said that the company expects commercial rollout of Hiroi.ev in the first quarter of financial year 2025.

"The price of the EV bus will be finalized close to its rollout dates. Since we are eyeing government projects, the price of Hiroi.ev will be very competitive," Kumar said.

Besides the EV bus, SML Isuzu, formerly Swaraj Mazda, launched four more vehicles -- . AASAI MX - a 12+1 Maxi-Cab segment Bus designed for intra-city transportation, Premium Hiroi Bus (3430 Wheelbase) for staff shuttles and tour segments, offering pushback seats, ambient lighting, USB ports, and onboard entertainment, a multi-stretcher ambulance AIS-125 D-Type Ambulance and Samrat XT Plus Tipper Truck.

