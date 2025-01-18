New Delhi, January 18: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched two new digital services to benefit over 7.6 crore members. The services, announced by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, simplify the process of updating personal details and transferring EPF accounts.

The Minister announced that the improved EPFO process, introduced on Saturday, applies to members whose Universal Account Number (UAN) was issued after October 1, 2017, enabling easier updates and EPF transfers without employer approval. EPFO UAN Activation for ELI Scheme, Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking Deadline Ends Today, Know Steps To Activate UAN and Other Important Details.

How To Avail the New Facility?

Members can now update their personal details, such as name, date of birth, marital status, and more, directly on the EPFO portal without needing employer verification or EPFO approval. This facility is available for members whose Universal Account Numbers (UAN) were issued after October 1, 2017, when Aadhaar linking became mandatory. EPFO ATM Card, Mobile App: From EPFO 3.0 Launch Date to Withdrawal Limits, Here’s All You Need To Know.

For UANs issued before this date, corrections can be made by the employer without EPFO approval. Members with Aadhaar-linked accounts can make corrections instantly using OTP-based verification. This reform aims to address grievances related to KYC issues, which constitute 27% of complaints, and reduce delays in resolving member queries.

Simplified EPF Transfer Process

The process for transferring EPF accounts has also been streamlined. Members with e-KYC-compliant accounts can now file transfer claims online using Aadhaar OTP without employer intervention. This change significantly reduces the time required for processing claims. Of the 1.3 crore transfer claims filed in FY 2024-25, 94% will now reach EPFO instantly, eliminating delays caused by employer verification.

Previously, employers took an average of 12–13 days to forward transfer claims, with 20 lakh claims pending for over 15 days in the past nine months. This simplification will help address 17% of grievances related to transfers and improve the ease of doing business for large employers.

These reforms will benefit both employees and employers by reducing processing times, addressing grievances, and simplifying administrative processes. The government aims to bring EPFO services on par with the efficiency of banking systems, ensuring faster and more reliable service delivery.

