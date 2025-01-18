Kolkata, January 18: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, January 18, 2025, will be announced after all rounds of the lottery game are completed. Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, is played primarily in Kolkata and requires participants to be physically present in the city of joy to participate in the lottery. Results of each round, which are also called "bazi", are declared at an interval of 90 minutes from one another. Participants can check the Kolkata FF Result Chart and winning numbers online at kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. You can also find the detailed Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 18 below.

A Satta Matka-style lottery, the Kolkata FF is played on all days of the week. The speculative lottery game consists of eight rounds called "bazis". The results of these bazis are declared at different times throughout the day. The result of the first round is declared at 10:03 AM, followed by 2nd bazi at 11:33 AM, 3rd round at 1:03 PM, 4th bazi at 2:33 PM, 5th round at 4:03 PM, 6th bazi at 5:33 PM, 7th round at 7:03 PM and 8th bazi at 8:33 PM. Kolkata FF lottery is one of the most popular forms of lottery played in West Bengal's capital city. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 18, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 480 2

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kokata Fatafat Lottery?

Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery players can visit the websites mentioned above to know the winning numbers of today's lottery game. Lottery enthusiasts can also check the Kolkata Fatafat Lottery Chart of January 18, 2025, shown above. The rules of the Satta Matka-type lottery game are simple. The fast-paced Kolkata FF lottery requires players to choose numbers and place bets in order to win varying prizes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country; however, there is a ban on betting and gambling, which continue to be promoted under the guise of gaming.

