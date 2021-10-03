Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) People should know about the prospects, potential and strength of water transportation even as the government will be taking many new initiatives in the maritime sector going forward, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee valedictory function of the domestic liner Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), he also said that the Corporation has helped the country bolster its economic growth in the last 60 years., according to an official release.

Starting out as a marginal liner shipping company in October 1961, the SCI has over the decades evolved into the largest Indian shipping company and substantial interests in various segments of the shipping trade as well along with significant presence on the global maritime map.

The premier shipping liner's owned fleet includes bulk carriers, crude oil tankers, product tankers, container vessels, passenger-cum-cargo vessels, LPG and Offshore Supply Vessels.

"People should know about the prospects, potential and strength of water transportation mode, and it should be used optimally with the help of technology. We should move forward by using natural resources. There will be many new initiatives in the maritime sector going forward," Sonowal said.

In 60 glorious years, SCI has served India with great dedication to bolster the country's economic growth and is carrying forward PM Narendra Modi's vision of Make-in-India, Sonowal said.

He also virtually launched a coffee-table book on the eventful journey of SCI over the last 60 years.

Stating that the country is moving forward in the direction of self-reliance under Prime Minister Modi, Sonowal said, "we all have to make up our mind to become self-reliant."

The minister said that the Prime Minister always speaks about “transformation through transportation" and the SCI has played a big role in fulfilling this vision, adding, “it will have to further show its strength in the future.”

During the programme, the minister also virtually flagged off the vessel SCI Chennai on EXIM voyage. The vessel will sail from Kandla, proceed to Kochi and Tuticorin for loading export cargo and sail towards the Middle East.

The Union Minister also felicitated and interacted with the crew members of the vessel MT Swarna Krishna, which had set sail on the high seas with an all women crew on March 6 to commemorate the International Women's Day. The voyage was a historic one for the global shipping sector.

Sonowal's deputy Santanu Thakur, who also participated in the function, said that the Prime Minister's vision is to take the shipping sector to new heights by 2030.

"For that, we are striving to develop all major ports of India in every possible manner,” Thakur said.

