New Delhi, October 3: The answer key for Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2021 has been released on the official website of the the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The answer key, response sheet as well as form for key objection registration have been uploaded on the official site of the council. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in to view the answer key and raise objections. Click Here For Direct Link To Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys For AP PGECET - 2021.

The examination was conducted from September 27 to September 29, 2021. The tests were conducted in two sessions- forenoon session from 10 am to 12 noon and afternoon session from 3 pm to 5 pm. While checking the answer key, the candidates must note that options shown in green color and with tick icon are correct while the options shown in red color and with cross icon are incorrect. Click Here For Direct Link To Student Response Sheet For AP PGECET - 2021

Here Is How To Check AP PGECET Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the home page, click on the tab for AP PGECET- 2021

A new web page will open

Click on the link that says, 'Master Question Papers with Preliminary Keys'

Click on the relevant subject and view the answer key

The links for 'Response Sheet' and 'Key Objection Registration' are also available on the official site. The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2021 has been conducted by the Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of the APSCHE for admissions to various pot-graduate courses in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2021 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).