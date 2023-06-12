New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with the officials to review the preparedness for the upcoming Cyclone Biparjoy in Northern Arabian Sea which is heading towards Gujarat Coast, according to an official statement.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Kutch, Gujarat, on 15th June.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy on Course To Become Cyclone With Longest Lifespan in Arabian Sea, Says IMD.

During the meeting, the statement said the ports, shipping and waterways minister directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safe.

"We must ensure compliance with the advisories issued by the IMD, DGS, and other authorities in order to protect lives and environment also ensure that all precautionary/preventive measures and arrangements are made in time to provide necessary rescue, shelter, rehabilitation, and relief as required," he said.

Also Read | Retail Inflation Dips to Over Two-Year Low of 4.25% in May 2023, RBI Likely To Hold Rates Steady in FY 2023-24.

Sonowal also directed DG Shipping, respective Ports, and all concerned to set up a control room.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)