Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) Coal India's largest subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, on Wednesday said it has pumped in Rs 1,457 crore in mining technology to ramp up production.

A large number of heavy mining machinery has been procured to deploy in its key mines like Gevra, Kushmunda and Dipka to augment output, the company said.

In the 2019-20 fiscal, SECL added two new mines in Chhattisgarh -- Bijari Open Cast in Raigarh and Jagannathpur Open Cast in Bhatgaon -- to boost production.

Several initiatives have also been taken during the last financial year to ensure safety like deployment of new fire tenders, hydraulic ladders and rescue vans, the Coal India subsidiary said.

Additionally, environment tele-monitoring system has been installed in 10 underground mines, it said.

During 2019-20, SECL produced 150.50 million tonnes of coal, accounting for over 25 per cent of CIL's total production.

