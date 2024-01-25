New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Thursday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for a generic medication for nerve pain.

Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global Pte has received approval for Pregabalin capsules from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2024 Full Schedule With Time: From Chief Guest to Theme and Routes, Know All About 75th Republic Day of India Celebrations at Kartavya Path.

The company's product is bio-equivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug -- Lyrica capsules -- used in the treatment of fibromyalgia.

As per IQVIA data, Pregabalin capsules have a market size of USD 248 million in the US market.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Chief Guest Is French President Emmanuel Macron, Check List of Chief Guests Who Visited India in the Last 5 Years.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science on Thursday ended 2.27 per cent up at Rs 685.75 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)